Eaton (ETN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $200.00.

3/7/2023 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/19/2023 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2023 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/9/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $148.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $161.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $169.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $188.00.

2/3/2023 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/20/2023 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/19/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $169.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Eaton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.17. 2,337,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.38. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Eaton

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Eaton by 4,183.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 22.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

