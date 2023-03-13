East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Gap Down to $62.71

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.71, but opened at $53.37. East West Bancorp shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 1,063,709 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 13.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

