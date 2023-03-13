Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.17.

NYSE ESTE opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $494.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 93,418 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

