Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Eagers Automotive’s previous final dividend of $0.43.

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Prater bought 246,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$11.42 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of A$2,815,098.52 ($1,889,327.87). Insiders own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

