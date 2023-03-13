dYdX Price Tops $2.42 on Top Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00009966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $378.12 million and approximately $229.10 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00418880 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,887.66 or 0.28313505 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

