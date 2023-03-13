DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.