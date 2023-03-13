Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

LRCX stock traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $470.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,467. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

