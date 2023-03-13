Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,985 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Adobe makes up about 0.8% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.67. 516,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.56.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

