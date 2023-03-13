Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $600,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 585,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 21,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $447,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.17. 1,023,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,212. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average of $99.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

