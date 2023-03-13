Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,457 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ COIN traded up $1.53 on Monday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,581,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,458,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $206.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on COIN. Barclays boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.96.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 8,685 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,636.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $399,857.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,636.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 76,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,914 and sold 430,857 shares valued at $18,614,347. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

