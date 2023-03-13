Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,258 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $2,381,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 240.5% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.1% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 118,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 49,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,044,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

