Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,150 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,167,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

