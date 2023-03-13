Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,413 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Sunrun makes up 1.3% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,270,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,672,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $15,663,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,673.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,724.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,838,822 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

RUN traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513,677. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

