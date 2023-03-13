Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 92,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 10,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.85. 9,366,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $391.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.