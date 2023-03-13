Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0921 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
OTCMKTS DRUNF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.
