DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DBL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,630. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.