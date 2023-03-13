Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Increased to C$7.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CWXZF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.10. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

