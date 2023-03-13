Dogelon Mars Achieves Market Capitalization of $202.68 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Dogelon Mars has a market capitalization of $202.68 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00417207 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.90 or 0.28200461 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

