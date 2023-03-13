DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.81. 7,423,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $113.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.98, a P/E/G ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 837.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 123,277 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,044,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,333,000 after purchasing an additional 229,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.