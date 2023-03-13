Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of DCBO stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.60 and a beta of 1.57. Docebo has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Docebo by 70.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Docebo by 21.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Docebo by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Docebo by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

