Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of DCBO stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.60 and a beta of 1.57. Docebo has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $52.84.
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
