Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Diversified Royalty Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$3.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$434.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.03. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

