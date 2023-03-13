Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.32. 18,410,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 45,350,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 8.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $70,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

