Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,422 call options on the company. This is an increase of 27% compared to the average daily volume of 7,425 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TMF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.89. 55,807,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,460,080. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.