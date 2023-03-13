DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DiaSorin in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC upgraded DiaSorin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiaSorin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of DiaSorin stock opened at $111.33 on Thursday. DiaSorin has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $152.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.83 and its 200 day moving average is $128.93.

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

