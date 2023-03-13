Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.90% from the company’s previous close.

DXT has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.40 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Dexterra Group stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.56. The firm has a market cap of C$342.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$5.02 and a twelve month high of C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.