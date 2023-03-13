Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HZNOF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dexterra Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Dexterra Group Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZNOF opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

