Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HZNOF. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Shares of HZNOF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.39.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

