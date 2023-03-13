Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Up 25.6% in February

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 11,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. 12,351,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,639,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

