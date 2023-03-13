DeversiFi Price Reaches $0.63 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $62.63 million and approximately $1,731.21 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

