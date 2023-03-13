DeversiFi (DVF) Price Tops $0.63 on Top Exchanges

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $62.66 million and approximately $1,957.08 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

