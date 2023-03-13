Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($228.72) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($219.15) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($218.09) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($201.06) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($207.45) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of DB1 opened at €168.35 ($179.10) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 12-month high of €180.00 ($191.49). The business’s fifty day moving average is €165.16 and its 200 day moving average is €166.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

