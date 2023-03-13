Deutsche Börse (DB1) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Deutsche Börse (ETR: DB1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €215.00 ($228.72) price target on by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa).

3/8/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €205.00 ($218.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/22/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €206.00 ($219.15) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/21/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($202.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/15/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €189.00 ($201.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($202.13) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/9/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €206.00 ($219.15) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/9/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €167.00 ($177.66) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/9/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €175.00 ($186.17) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/9/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €186.00 ($197.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €200.00 ($212.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €206.00 ($219.15) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €195.00 ($207.45) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/18/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €186.00 ($197.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/16/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €200.00 ($212.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

ETR DB1 traded up €1.40 ($1.49) during trading on Monday, hitting €168.35 ($179.10). 437,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Deutsche Börse AG has a fifty-two week low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a fifty-two week high of €180.00 ($191.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €165.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €166.71.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.