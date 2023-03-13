DeltaFi Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $14,800.63 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00423030 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.49 or 0.28594037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

