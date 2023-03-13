DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.17

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, DEI has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $1,567.09 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00338990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00015188 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010088 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

