Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $206,840.35

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $92.61 million and $206,840.35 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $8.79 or 0.00039181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

