DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. DCP Midstream accounts for about 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after buying an additional 109,724 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,815,000 after buying an additional 178,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,643,000 after buying an additional 100,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,792,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after buying an additional 169,813 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after buying an additional 306,666 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCP stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $41.73. 566,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.41. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

