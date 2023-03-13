Dai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.46 billion and $1.53 billion worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.18 or 0.00421311 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,906.39 or 0.28477875 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,477,352,723 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.