DA Davidson Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $21.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.63.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.23. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Asana

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Asana by 28.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 170.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Asana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

