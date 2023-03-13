CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading 9.4% Higher

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) traded up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.05. 727,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,630,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

About CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 910.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 102,430 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 55,377 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

