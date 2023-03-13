CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading 9.4% Higher

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) traded up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.05. 727,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,630,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.
CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
See Also
