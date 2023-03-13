CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Gap Down to $21.61

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $20.17. CVB Financial shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 751,921 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

CVB Financial Stock Down 18.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,359,000 after acquiring an additional 105,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,452,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,413,000 after acquiring an additional 231,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

