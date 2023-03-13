cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $6,333.23 on Top Exchanges

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 208,190.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 208,190.2% against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $6,333.23 or 0.28048610 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $63.33 million and $57,497.21 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

