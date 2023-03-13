Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.70

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 22659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

The stock has a market cap of $603.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 207.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after buying an additional 294,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after buying an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

