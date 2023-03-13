Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
CGEM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Cullinan Oncology Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.98. 88,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,010. The company has a market cap of $431.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.12. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90.
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
