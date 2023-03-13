Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Director Chris Avery Buys 5,000 Shares

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.08 per share, with a total value of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $15.00 on Monday, reaching $103.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,261. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.