Crypto Snack Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $189,556.30 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Snack has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

