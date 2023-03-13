CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Increased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $117.97 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

