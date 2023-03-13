Cronos 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.57 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $18.57 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00070864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00022750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000889 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

