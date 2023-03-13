Critical Review: Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) versus Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) and Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Clarkson pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cargotec pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Clarkson pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cargotec pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Clarkson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Clarkson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Cargotec shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarkson N/A N/A N/A Cargotec N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarkson and Cargotec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarkson N/A N/A N/A $1.00 41.08 Cargotec N/A N/A N/A $0.60 83.08

Clarkson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cargotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clarkson and Cargotec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarkson 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cargotec 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cargotec has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.74%. Given Cargotec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cargotec is more favorable than Clarkson.

About Clarkson

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors. The Support segment covers port and agency services representing ship agency services provided throughout the United Kingdom. The Research segment encompasses the provision of shipping-related information and publications. The company was founded by Horace Anderton Clarkson in 1852 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts. The MacGregor segment area serves merchant cargo and passenger vessels, offshore oil and gas and renewable energy sector, as well as fishing, research and marine-resource vessels, naval operations and logistics vessels, ports, and terminals. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

