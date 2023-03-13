Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the February 13th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 32.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 415.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Down 1.2 %

USOI stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.07. 97,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $3.3335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $1.38.

