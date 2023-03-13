Credit Suisse Group Trims Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Target Price to $11.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OLMA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 66,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,267. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.